MONTREAL -- A woman in her 40s is in hospital after she was found lying by a major boulevard in Longueuil, on Montreal's south shore, with a severe head injury.

Longueuil police received a 911 call about the incident Monday and found the woman near Marie-Victorin Boulevard and Charbonneau Street.

"So far, the investigation shows that the woman left her home around 10:30 p.m. on foot," the force notes. "We are attempting to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the injury inflicted on this woman. No hypothesis is ruled out."

She was transported to hospital in critical condition, but her situation has since stabilized.

Police are asking anyone who drove by the area between 10:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Monday, or who may have information as to how she got there, to call (450) 463-7211.