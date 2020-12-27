Advertisement
Woman found dead near woods in Shawinigan
Published Sunday, December 27, 2020 8:50PM EST
A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
MONTREAL -- The lifeless body of a woman was found on Sunday on the road leading to Shawinigan's Vallee-du-Parc.
Emergency services found the body at the edge of the woods at 2:30 p.m.
The woman's death was confirmed at hospital.
Investigators from the Surete du Quebec's major crimes unit have taken over the case.
The SQ would not disclose further details as of Sunday evening.