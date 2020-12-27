MONTREAL -- The lifeless body of a woman was found on Sunday on the road leading to Shawinigan's Vallee-du-Parc.

Emergency services found the body at the edge of the woods at 2:30 p.m.

The woman's death was confirmed at hospital.

Investigators from the Surete du Quebec's major crimes unit have taken over the case.

The SQ would not disclose further details as of Sunday evening.