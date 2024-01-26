Woman found dead in Montreal's east end in suspected femicide; man arrested at the scene

A woman in her 30s is dead after a stabbing in an apartment in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

According to Montreal police, the woman's body was found at 7:50 a.m. in a building on Sherbrooke Street East near Yves-Thériault Avenue.

First responders performed CPR, but she was declared dead at the scene. A male suspect was arrested at the scene.

Montreal police have not publicly identified the victim nor have they confirmed the relationship between her and the suspect.

However, police sources told Noovo Info that the woman was Narjess Ben Yedder and that the man who was arrested was Mustapha Menchken. Police went to the home after he called 911.

No charges have been laid as the police investigation is ongoing.

Mustapha Mechken. (Source: Facebook)

Police would not confirm if there were marks of violence on the body, but they did say a sharp object was found onsite. A spokesperson would also not say whether or not officers have been called to the home before.

A woman is dead after a stabbing at an apartment building in Montreal's east end. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)

A security perimeter was established to allow investigators and forensic technicians to canvas the scene. Police say they will also set up a command post in the neighbourhood.

'Sad that it happened again'

The woman's death has left neighbours in shock as they come to grips with another suspected femicide — a feeling shared by women at the Centre des femmes Montréal-Est Pointe-aux-Trembles, a local women's shelter.

"I feel sad that it happened again and I feel very angry because I can't understand why it's still happening every time. It's really sad and we would like to do more to prevent these but it's still happening," said Etni Cortes, an intervention worker.

Since the pandemic, Cortes said she has observed an uptick in calls from women in violent relationships, which is why she wants to know that there are resources for women to turn to.

Speaking about her shelter, women can come there to talk about their particular situation, to be listened to, and, depending on their needs, they can be referred to the appropriate organizations for assistance, Cortes said.

Borough mayor Caroline Bourgeois said she was "shocked and outraged" by the woman's death.

"No woman should have to live in fear. This violence against women is unbearable and must stop. Pointe-aux-Trembles mourns Narjess Ben Yedder today," she said in a post on social media.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Matt Gilmour

- This is a developing story that will be updated.