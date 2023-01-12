Woman found dead, child injured at Mont-St-Hilaire, Que. home

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a 30-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire Thursday afternoon.

Police from the Richelieu intermunicipal police were called to the scene on Joseph-Elzéar-Bernier St. at 2 p.m.

Police from the Surete du Quebec (SQ) have taken over the file. SQ spokesperson Marc Tessier said police found a child at the scene who was taken to hospital, but the child’s life is not in danger. Tessier could not provide details on the child’s age or gender.

Police could not say if there are any suspects in the investigation so far.

SQ officers are at the scene.

With files from The Canadian Press.