

The Canadian Press





A woman is dead after a fire broke out in a condo building on Montreal's South Shore Saturday night.

Police say the victim was about 70-years-old.

The fire began at about 7:20 p.m. in a condo building in Saint-Lambert.

Police say the fire was limited to the woman's unit and the rest of the building's occupants were unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It's the fourth fatal fire in Quebec in December.