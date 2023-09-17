Woman fatally struck by passenger train in Drummondville, Que.

A 75-year-old Quebec woman was fatally struck by a passenger train Sunday morning in Saint-Cyrille de Wendover, in the Drummondville area.

According to provincial police, the woman and a man were walking across the tracks by the Simposon regional road 3 when she was struck. The exact circumstances of the event are unclear.

The man, who was not injured, was taken to a hospital to be treated for shock.

The VIA Rail train that hit her was carrying passengers. It was still immobilized as of 2 p.m. Sunday.