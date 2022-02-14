Judith D'aoust, 43, appeared at the Montreal courthouse Saturday to face four charges related to a fire in Côte-des-Neiges that left three people injured, one of whom was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

D'aoust is facing two charges of arson--disregard for human life, one charge of arson--damage to property and one charge for possession of an incendiary device.

The charges stem from a building fire on Queen Mary Street last Friday.

Ninety firefighters responded to the blaze.

One of the victims, a 33-year-old man, sustained second- and third-degree burns to 80 per cent of his body, according to Montreal Fire Chief Patrick Fornel.

D'aoust was arrested near the scene. She is expected back in court Monday for a bail hearing.