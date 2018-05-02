

CTV Montreal





There was a bizarre case of suspected road rage downtown Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle said there were multiple calls made to 911 at 8:10 p.m. after many people saw a woman being dragged by a car.

Police initially called the incident a hit-and-run, but as the details unraveled, it became more complicated.

According to police, an altercation broke out between a 49-year-old woman, who was driving her own vehicle, and another driver at the corner of Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and Notre-Dame St.

The woman got out of her car and when the other vehicle began moving again, she was dragged by the other driver’s car before she fell off was left at the corner of de la Cathedrale and Notre-Dame, two blocks west near the Ville-Marie Expressway entrance.

Police are still trying to determine exactly what happened and if the initial argument included violence or if the woman was struck purposely by the car.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her lower and upper body. She was conscious on her way to hospital, and on Thursday morning police said she remained in stable condition.

The driver fled the scene and no arrests have been made so far. The driver has not yet been identified.

Police spent the night checking businesses in the surrounding area for surveillance video and talking to witnesses.