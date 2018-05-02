

CTV Montreal





A bizarre hit-and-run downtown Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle said there were multiple calls made to 911 at 8:10 p.m. after many people saw a woman being dragged by a car.

According to police an argument broke out between a 49-year-old woman, who was driving her own vehicle, and another driver at the corner of Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and Notre-Dame St.

Boiselle said the woman was dragged by the other driver’s car before she fell off was left at the corner of de la Cathedrale and Notre-Dame, two blocks west.

Police are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her lower and upper body. She was conscious on her way to hospital, and on Thursday morning police said she remained in stable condition.

The driver fled the scene and no arrests have been made so far.

Police spent the night checking businesses in the surrounding area for surveillance video and talking to witnesses.