MONTREAL -- A woman in her 30s has died after she was found injured in a home on Chemin des Anglais in Mascouche overnight, along with an injured man, also in his 30’s who is expected to survive.

There were at least two children in the home at the time of the incident, according to Surete du Quebec spokesperson Eloise Cossette.

Their ages and relationships to the man and woman are unknown at this time.

The 9-1-1 call came in from someone inside the house at about 4 am said Cossette, and then the injured pair were transported to hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

The Surete du Quebec’s major crimes unit has taken over what is being described by police as a murder investigation.

A homocide investigation is underway in Mascouche. Around 4 A.M. police were called to a house on Chemin des Anglais. A woman and a man in their 30s were sent to hospital. The woman died while the man is expected to survive. ⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ pic.twitter.com/LpH620ce5H — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) January 16, 2020

Cossette told CTV News they are investigating several theories, including domestic violence but have not ruled out the possibility that a third person was involved.

So far, there have been no arrests.