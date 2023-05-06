Woman dies in Saint-Clement, Que. motorcycle crash

A woman in her 30s died after crashing her motorcycle Friday in Saint-Clément, in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

The driver lost control of the bike around 2 p.m. while driving on Route 293, according to provincial police (SQ). She hit a guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.

"There is a police officer specialized in collision investigation who proceeded to analyze the scene," said SQ spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

Route 293 was closed to traffic for several hours Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 6, 2023.