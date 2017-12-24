Woman dies in Lasalle fire
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, December 24, 2017 3:43PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 25, 2017 12:11PM EST
A fire in Lasalle left a woman dead on the day of Christmas Eve.
The fire started in the kitchen of the woman’s basement apartment on Thierry St.
Firefighters resuscitated the 32-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. There, she succumbed to her wounds.
The cause of the fire is not yet known but firefighters said it was accidental.
Four other dwellings were evacuated and the Red Cross is helping the residents find temporary shelter.