A fire in Lasalle left a woman dead on the day of Christmas Eve.

The fire started in the kitchen of the woman’s basement apartment on Thierry St.

Firefighters resuscitated the 32-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. There, she succumbed to her wounds.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but firefighters said it was accidental.

Four other dwellings were evacuated and the Red Cross is helping the residents find temporary shelter.