MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman dies in head-on collision in Saint-Thomas, Que.

    Provincial police say a woman died Thursday evening in a head-on collision in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they received a 911 call at around 6:15 p.m. about a serious collision on rang de la Grande Chaloupe in Saint-Thomas, a city about 70 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

    According to preliminary information provided to police, one of the two vehicles veered from its lane and crashed into the other. A third vehicle also collided into two vehicles.

    One of the drivers of the vehicles involved in the first collision, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SQ spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert. She did not provide the woman's age.

    The other drivers involved were sent to hospital for minor injuries.

    Police closed part of the road as they tried to understand the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

