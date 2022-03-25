Woman dies after residential fire in Laval

Firefighters say a woman has died after a fire in a residential building in Laval's Pont-Viau district Friday afternoon.

The Laval fire service was called to a two-storey building at 534 Cousineau St. at 12:26 p.m. after the fire broke out.

Crews found a woman believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 in her bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Laval Fire Chief Vincent Mercier.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but the cause is still under investigation.

Mercier said Laval police are investigating.