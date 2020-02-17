MONTREAL -- A woman in her 50s is dead after a collision between two cars in Sainte-Marguerite-du-Lac-Masson, in Quebec's Laurentides region.

The incident happened at 6 p.m. Sunday on Masson Road.

"The hypothesis is that she could have suffered a medical emergency," said Hélène Nepton, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The woman was transported to hospital, where her death was confirmed.

Officers note she was alone in her car when it struck a second vehicle that had two people inside.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2020.