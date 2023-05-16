Woman dies after being shot while driving in Montreal parking lot: police

One woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Police said they received a 911 call at 4:30 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Jean-Talon and de la Savane streets.

When officers arrived, they found the woman in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her age has not been released.

A police spokesperson said the suspect fired a gun in the woman's direction and then fled on foot. The victim's car, which was in motion at the time of the shooting, collided with a building.

No arrests have been made as police have set up a perimeter and are questioning witnesses.

This is a developing story. More to come.