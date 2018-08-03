Featured Video
Woman dies after being hit by train
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 8:33AM EDT
A woman died Thursday after being hit by a Via Rail passenger train in Quebec City.
The impact happened around 8:30 p.m. at a level crossing on Plante Ave. between Latulippe St. and Laperriere St.
Nobody aboard the train was injured.
The woman died at the scene of the impact, and police believe the woman was intending to commit suicide.
There are many ways to get help in order to prevent suicide, including calling a provincial crisis line at 1-866-APPELLE (277-3553).
