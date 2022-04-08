Woman dies after being hit by delivery truck in Laval

A 48-year-old woman has died after being hit by a delivery truck in Laval, north of Montreal.

Laval police (SPL) received a 911 call about the incident at 8 a.m. Friday.

According to police spokesperson Erika Landry, the woman was walking through the parking lot of a strip mall when she was struck.

The woman's death was pronounced on the scene.

Investigators say, for now, they have every reason to believe the incident was an accident.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was sent to hospital to be treated for shock.