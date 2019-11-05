MONTREAL – A woman in her 20s is dead after being hit by a car in Shawinigan, a city in the Mauricie area about 160 km away from Montreal.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Rang Saint-Mathieu, in an area where the maximum speed limit is 90 km/h.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the young woman was walking on the road because that area has no sidewalks.

The driver of the car was not injured.