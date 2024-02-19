Woman dead after stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand

A 51-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, in the Montérégie region south of Montreal.

According to initial information, the woman was found in a house on Ménard Street, near Principale Street.

Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police told Noovo Info that a 53-year-old suspect was arrested onsite.

There is reason to believe he could be the victim's spouse.

According to police, the woman's two children were in the home at the time of her death.

The investigation is ongoing.