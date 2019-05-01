

CTV Montreal





Authorities are investigating the death of an elderly woman who was found lying unconscious outside a seniors' residence in Montreal East.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday paramedics rushed to Les Pleiades, a semi-autonomous residence on Sainte Julie St. when someone spotted the woman on the ground.

She was transported hospital and at 11 a.m. Urgences Santé officials said doctors were treating her, adding that she was in critical condition. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

The woman is 75 years old and a resident of the home, where 52 people live.

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal has launched an internal investigation. The coroner’s office is also investigating with the assistance of police. The woman’s death is not being treated as criminal at this time.