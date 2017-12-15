

CTV Montreal





A woman convicted of killing her children has been granted bail.

Last week Quebec's Court of Appeal ordered a new trial for Adele Sorella, who had been convicted in 2013 of killing her children four years earlier.

The court said that the trial judge made an error in giving instructions to the jury, and said a video shown to the jury was prejudicial.

Sorella then applied for bail pending the new trial, and on Friday that was granted.

She will have to post a $25,000 bond and following multiple conditions, including not leaving the country.

Sorella's children, nine-year-old Amanda and eight-year-old Sabrina, died of asphyxiation in 2009 when the oxygen supply to a hyperbaric chamber was cut off.

The children died while Sorella's ex-husband, convicted mobster Giuseppe De Vito, was on the run from the law. He died in prison in 2013 of what is believed to be cyanide poisoning.