Woman, child severely injured in collision in mall parking lot
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 2:19PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 4, 2018 2:49PM EST
A 5-year-old child and their 40-year-old mother are both in critical condition after being struck by a car in a Ville-St-Laurent shopping mall parking lot.
The collision happened at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Cote-Vertu and Montpellier.
The 80-year-old male driver of the car was not taken to hospital.
SPVM investigators were dispatched to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
