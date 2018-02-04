

CTV Montreal





A 5-year-old child and their 40-year-old mother are both in critical condition after being struck by a car in a Ville-St-Laurent shopping mall parking lot.

The collision happened at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Cote-Vertu and Montpellier.

The 80-year-old male driver of the car was not taken to hospital.

SPVM investigators were dispatched to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.