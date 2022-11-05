Woman charged with murder following death of woman, 81, in senior's home

A Montreal woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of an 81-year-old woman whose body was found in a seniors' home last month.

The defence lawyer for the accused, Élise Quenneville-Proulx, requested that his client undergo a psychiatric assessment to determine if she is fit to stand trial on the charge, Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office confirmed Saturday.

The court granted the request. The accused is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 14.

The victim's body was found Oct. 20 in the Cite des Retraites N.D.F. seniors' home on Pontoise Street near Beaubien Street East in the Rosemont-La Petite Patrie borough.

Investigators did not initially consider it a homicide, but the case was referred to the coroner, who referred the matter back to the Montreal police on Oct. 27 for investigation as a homicide.

"The coroner determined that there were in fact marks of violence on the body," said SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque at the time.

The woman's death was Montreal's 32nd homicide of the year.