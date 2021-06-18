MONTREAL -- A 34-year-old woman has been charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering in relation to numerous robberies in Montreal's Saint-Michel and Parc-Extension neighbourhoods.

Uttuqi Kadjulik allegedly broke into at least 14 homes last winter while displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

"We had information that she had COVID-19," confirmed Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "When she was arrested, we already had protocols in place. So, when she was transferred to the detention centre, we had specific areas set aside to make sure that all the people in detention were safe."

He notes most of the intrusions took place in the middle of the night and many of the victims were home at the time of the break-ins.

It is not known if any of the victims developed COVID-19-like symptoms after coming into contact with the alleged burglar.

Officers confiscated at least 50 credit cards, keys and pieces of identification that were apparently in her possession.

"We worked to help the citizens and businesses in the area where those events took place to feel safer," Brabant said. "We managed to close all 14 of these cases."

Police say Kadjulik, who is from Kangiqsujuaq, an Inuit village in northern Quebec, coughed and spat at officers during multiple arrests.

"Each time she was released, she immediately and consistently violated [her] conditions," Judge Dennis Galiatsatos wrote in his ruling.

This isn't Kadjulik's first brush with the law. In 2018, she was sentenced to five months in prison for similar crimes.

It is believed that she suffers from schizophrenia and drug use. Kadjulik remains under police custody.