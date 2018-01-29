

CTV Montreal





A woman is in critical condition after a vicious attack that took place on Ste. Catherine St.

Multiple people called 9-1-1 at 2 a.m. Monday to report a man pummelling a woman near Amherst St.

When authorities arrived they found an unconscious 22-year-old woman with multiple injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses then pointed out a 29-year-old man one block east who they said had committed the attack.

Police arrested that man and questioned him overnight to determine what happened and what connection he has with the victim.