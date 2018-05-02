

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are interviewing multiple witnesses after a bizarre hit-and-run downtown Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle said there were multiple calls made to 911 at 8:10 p.m. after many people witnessed the incident.

Police say it seems a conflict may have broken out between a 49-year-old woman, who was driving her own vehicle, and another driver at the corner of Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and Notre-Dame St.

Boiselle said the woman was dragged on the other driver’s car before she was left at the corner of de la Cathedrale and Notre-Dame, two blocks west.

Police are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

The woman suffered serious injuries to her lower and upper body. She was stable and conscious on her way to hospital.

The driver fled the scene and no arrests have been made so far.

Police are speaking to the many witnesses as well as gathering surveillance footage from the scene.

The direct vicinity near the incident is closed for the investigation.