Montreal police spent Monday morning scouring an area of Verdun for clues after a woman was attacked inside her home.

Officers rushed to the Lesage St. apartment building around 1:30 a.m. after people called 9-1-1 to report the attack.

When emergency crews arrived they found the woman on her balcony, bleeding from cuts to her shoulder and neck.

She was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries but has not been able to tell police what happened.

Officers searched Lesage between Hickson and Church St. (De L'Eglise) with a canine unit in an attempt to find whoever attacked the woman.