MONTREAL -- A woman is in police custody after threatening a neighbour with a bow and arrow in Pointe-Claire on Saturday evening.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said they received a call at 6:35 to report the incident on Hampton Garden Ave. Police said two neighbours were engaged in a conflict when one pointed the bow and arrow at the other. The suspect then walked back inside their home.

A standoff ensued as police tried to convince the suspect to leave her home peacefully. She ultimately turned herself in and was taken to a police detention centre.

Brabant said she may face a charge of uttering threats but didn't rule out other charges.

Nobody was injured in the incident.