

CTV Montreal





A 22-year-old woman is in police custody after a car was set on fire in downtown Montreal on Tuesday night.

Police arrived on the scene on Chomedey near Ste-Catherine just before 11:00 p.m. Witnesses said the woman threw gasoline on the car and then set it on fire.

When police found the woman nearby, she appeared to be intoxicated with either alcohol or drugs.

Police said the woman is known to them.

The suspect will appear in the Montreal courthouse on Wednesday to be charged with causing damages by setting a criminal fire.