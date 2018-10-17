Featured Video
Woman arrested for setting fire to a car
Witnesses said a woman poured gasoline on a car that was parked in downtown Montreal and then set it on fire on Tues., Oct. 16, 2018. (Photo: Cosmo Santamaria/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 10:14AM EDT
A 22-year-old woman is in police custody after a car was set on fire in downtown Montreal on Tuesday night.
Police arrived on the scene on Chomedey near Ste-Catherine just before 11:00 p.m. Witnesses said the woman threw gasoline on the car and then set it on fire.
When police found the woman nearby, she appeared to be intoxicated with either alcohol or drugs.
Police said the woman is known to them.
The suspect will appear in the Montreal courthouse on Wednesday to be charged with causing damages by setting a criminal fire.
