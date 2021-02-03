QUEBEC CITY -- A 43-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday evening in Quebec City for alleged involvement in a stabbing on the outskirts of Beauport.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, was taken to hospital. Police say he is in stable condition.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) say they received a call shortly after 11:30 p.m. that an assault allegedly took place following a verbal altercation between two individuals in the Limoilou area.

When they arrived at the scene, police arrested the suspect. Further details on the arrest were not disclosed.

The investigation is being carried out by the Major Crimes division of the SPVQ. A technician from the Forensic Identification Unit and a dog handler were also on-scene to collect evidence.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Wednesday at the Quebec courthouse. Charges are yet to be determined.

-- This report from the Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 3, 2021.