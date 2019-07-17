Featured Video
Woman arrested following hit-and-run that left pedestrian critically injured
Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:56AM EDT
Montreal police arrested a woman in her forties after a hit-and-run collision seriously injured a pedestrian.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Berri St. between De Maisonneuve Ave. and Ontario St.
Montreal police officer Raphael Bergeron said a driver hit a 64-year-old man, inflicting critical injuries, and that the vehicle continued to Saint-Hubert Street, just two blocks away, before being intercepted by officers.
The pedestrian had not been crossing at a crosswalk or intersection.
Berri St. was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.
Police believe the woman may have been driving while impaired by alcohol.
