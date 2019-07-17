

Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal





Montreal police arrested a woman in her forties after a hit-and-run collision seriously injured a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Berri St. between De Maisonneuve Ave. and Ontario St.

Montreal police officer Raphael Bergeron said a driver hit a 64-year-old man, inflicting critical injuries, and that the vehicle continued to Saint-Hubert Street, just two blocks away, before being intercepted by officers.

The pedestrian had not been crossing at a crosswalk or intersection.

Berri St. was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

Police believe the woman may have been driving while impaired by alcohol.