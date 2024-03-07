MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman and baby reported missing in Longueuil found safe in Utah: police

    A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke) A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke)
    A mother and her baby who were reported missing in Longueil have been found safe and sound in Utah, in the U.S., according to police.

    The 27-year-old woman and her 1-year-old son had disappeared on March 5. 

    Longueuil police said the file was transferred to provincial police after the investigation revealed the pair could be outside Quebec.

