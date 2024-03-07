Woman and baby reported missing in Longueuil found safe in Utah: police
A mother and her baby who were reported missing in Longueil have been found safe and sound in Utah, in the U.S., according to police.
The 27-year-old woman and her 1-year-old son had disappeared on March 5.
Longueuil police said the file was transferred to provincial police after the investigation revealed the pair could be outside Quebec.
Toronto
About 2,500 people without power in Scarborough Saturday: Toronto Hydro
There are about 2,500 people without power in Scarborough this Saturday morning, according to Toronto Hydro.
Daylight Saving Time: when do clocks 'spring forward' in Ontario?
It's almost time to set your clocks forward one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday.
Eugene Levy shares 'how rewarding' his career is as he receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
One of Canada’s most famous fathers and beloved actors, Eugene Levy, now has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Atlantic
Power restored in much of N.S. after unexpected outages
Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are without electricity as scattered outages hit across the province unexpectedly on Saturday.
Nova Scotia opposition critical of premier's upcoming trip during legislature sitting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is drawing opposition criticism after confirming he will be away from the legislature the week of March 18 to attend a hydrogen energy conference in Germany.
Police search for man who allegedly grabbed 10-year-old in Halifax
The Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man who allegedly approached a girl Friday afternoon while she walked home from school.
N.L.
Two-day storm threatens to drop 85 centimetres of snow on Newfoundland
Forecasters with Environment Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador say anywhere from 55 to 85 centimetres of snow will land in the St. John’s area by Saturday morning, when the snow will finally move off shore.
-
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
-
Newfoundland police lay 63 more charges against former teacher
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
Ottawa
Vigil for victims of Ottawa's mass stabbing takes place Saturday
A candlelight vigil for the six victims who were tragically killed in Barrhaven on Wednesday is taking place Saturday.
-
Trapped driver in Orleans safely extricated by firefighters following three-vehicle crash
Ottawa Fire Services says a trapped driver has been safely extricated following a three-vehicle crash in Orleans.
-
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
Northern Ontario
Police watch probing death of man, serious injury of bystander in OPP gunfire incident
The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a 26-year-old man being pursued by police died and an uninvolved 76-year-old bystander was seriously injured in a gunfire exchange involving police in northeastern Ontario.
-
Rain prompts water safety statement for Sudbury District
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued a water safety statement for Sudbury District watersheds due to the forecasted heavy rain.
-
Chief of largest First Nations police service in Canada under investigation for misconduct
Nishnawbe Aski Police Service Chief of Police Roland Morrison is under investigation following misconduct allegations.
London
VIDEO Your car doesn't have to be moving to be charged with distracted driving
Video shows police seeing the driver text and then continue to pull away when the light turned from red to green.
-
Snow squall watch now in effect for parts of southern Ontario
A snow squall watch is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia Lambton. The regions under the watch could see anywhere from 10-15 cm of snow with reduced visibility and blowing snow on the roads.
-
Kitchener
Waterloo Region police now investigating body found at Toronto waste management facility
The discovery of a body, found at a Toronto waste facility on March 1, is now being investigated by police in Waterloo Region.
-
-
Suspicious person reported at Kitchener school
Waterloo regional police are looking into a report involving a suspicious person at a Kitchener school.
Windsor
-
-
-
Special weather statement ends, rain and snow in the forecast
A special weather statement for Windsor-Essex has come to an end but rain and even flurries are still in the forecast.
Barrie
One confrimed dead in Barrie drowning
One man is dead after drowning in the water of Lake Simcoe in Barrie on Saturday Morning.
-
Woman allegedly alters payroll data, transfers $210,000 to personal account
Provincial police arrested a woman in connection with a fraud investigation at a business in Collingwood.
-
Wheels for Wellness returns to Barrie
Wheels for Wellness, the annual fundraiser which raises money for local charities, returned on Saturday.
Vancouver
'Serious vehicle incident involving pedestrian' closes road in North Vancouver
Crash reconstruction experts have been called to North Vancouver after a "serious vehicle incident involving a pedestrian" Saturday morning.
-
Wind warnings cancel ferry sailings between Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland
BC Ferries cancelled four sailings on its busiest route Saturday morning due to high winds in the Strait of Georgia.
-
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
-
-
-
Eby downplays Danielle Smith's concerns about diversion of B.C. safe-supply drugs
British Columbia Premier David Eby is downplaying concerns raised by his Alberta counterpart Danielle Smith about the diversion of safe supply opioids from B.C.
Winnipeg
Main Street building 'a complete loss' after major fire
A three-storey mixed-use building on Winnipeg's Main Street is considered to be “a complete loss” by the city after a major fire Friday evening.
-
Multiple people displaced after early morning fire
Multiple residents are displaced after an early morning house fire in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood.
-
Public perception of Winnipeg police on the decline: survey
A new survey finds the public’s overall perception of the Winnipeg Police Service continues to be on the decline, and fewer folks are feeling safe downtown, regardless of gender.
Calgary
Hundreds of Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban launch their Canadian lives at Calgary airport
Hundreds of refugees touched down in Calgary Friday morning, leaving a life under the Taliban behind them.
-
Charges laid after Calgary man found dead in Greenview home
Calgary police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a Greenview home on Valentine's Day.
-
Roughnecks rally falls short as they lose 13-12 in overtime to Swarm in Georgia
Calgary erased an early deficit in Georgia Friday night but ultimately fell a goal short, dropping a 13-12 decision to the Swarm in Georgia.
Edmonton
1 dead in Friday night motor vehicle collision on Highway 43
A 26-year-old Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation resident is dead after a serious motor vehicle collision that took place on Highway 43 near the Williamson Park entrance Friday night.
-
Regina
Saskatchewan keeps Brier hopes alive with win over Northwest Territories
Team Saskatchewan still has a shot at the Brier championship after a dominant 7-0 win over The Northwest Territories on Friday night.
-
'Sustainable shopping option': New second-hand YWCA shop to focus on furniture and appliances
Regina’s Warehouse District will soon be home to a new second-hand shop, which fill focus on furniture and appliances.
-
Regina Public Library considering more options for new downtown location
Rising costs have left the Regina Public Library (RPL) considering more options for its new downtown location.
Saskatoon
‘There’s none here’: Sask. family seeks out of province specialist for child’s medical needs
Saskatchewan faced a setback when the last pediatric gastroenterologist in the province closed their practice in March 2023, leaving families like Zach's struggling to find adequate care.
-
-
Sask. food banks, non-profits push for Canada's new disability benefit to be 'fully funded'
Multiple Saskatchewan food banks, along with dozens of non-profits across Canada, are pushing for a “fully funded” Canada Disability Benefit in the upcoming budget.