Woman and 2 children dead following Brossard apartment fire

A woman and two children have died following a fire in a high-rise apartment building in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.

Emergency services were alerted by a triggered fire alarm in the early hours of Sunday morning. They were called to the scene around 1 a.m. on St. Laurent Blvd., near St-Charles St.

The victims were transported to hospital where the woman was pronounced dead. The children succumbed to their injuries a few hours later.

The Longeueuil fire department (SSIAL) called the police and a man is being questioned by officers.

"He is currently considered an important witness and is being met by our police officers," said officer François Boucher, spokesperson for the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL).

It could not be confirmed whether traces of violence were found on the victims' bodies so as not to interfere with the ongoing police investigation.

As for the fire, it did not require the complete evacuation of the high-rise building, as the damage was limited to the apartment in question.

The SPAL investigation is ongoing to clarify the circumstances surrounding this event.

"Anyone with information can call the Info-Azimut line at 450 646-8500 at any time and report the incident anonymously," said Boucher.

The SPAL mobile command post was on site Sunday morning.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 25, 2022.