    Woman, 84, dies in a head-on collision in Quebec's Laurentians

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO
    An 84-year-old woman lost her life Friday evening after a head-on collision on Highway 15 in the Sainte-Adèle area of the Laurentians, north of Montreal.

    At around 2:20 p.m., emergency services were called to a collision between two sport utility vehicles on Highway 15 North.

    One of the two vehicles, travelling southbound, crossed the central median before colliding with the second vehicle, which was heading north.

    The 84-year-old victim was a passenger in the northbound vehicle. The driver, an octogenarian, is out of danger.

    The driver of the vehicle, which veered off course, aged in her 40s, is in critical condition. The passenger, in her 60s, is out of danger.

    Highway 15 reopened Friday evening at around 7:15 p.m.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 12, 2024.

