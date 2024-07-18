Woman, 81, missing from home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police are calling on the public for help finding a missing 81-year-old woman.

Jacqueline Katra left her home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on July 17 and no one has heard from her since. Police say she usually gets around on foot or by cab. She reportedly suffers from cognitive impairment and may be confused. Investigators and her family have reason to fear for her health and safety.

Katra is a white woman of Lebanese origin. She has red hair and is about 157 cm (5' 2'') tall. She may wear glasses. She speaks French and English.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a forest green silk sweater and brown, light brown and white checkered pants. She was wearing black shoes and carrying a blue handbag.

Anyone with information about her disappearance can do so by calling 911 or contacting their local police station.