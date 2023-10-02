Woman, 79, killed in Montreal-area seniors residence, police suspect 81-year-old man

A 79-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in a seniors' residence in Terrebonne, in the Lanaudière region north of Montreal.

An 81-year-old man is considered a suspect in the case, but he is still unconscious in hospital.

At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police force went to the Étincelle residence on Yves-Blais Street in Terrebonne after learning that two people had been found unconscious in one of the bedrooms.

The 79-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the spot, while the 81-year-old man was given emergency medical care. He was then taken to the Pierre-Le Gardeur hospital, located near the residence.

"The 81-year-old man is considered a suspect in this incident and is currently under police surveillance at the hospital. To date, the suspect is still unconscious and in a stable condition", said the police in a press release.

The criminal investigation bureau of the Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police force is continuing its analysis to find the elements that will shed light on the cause and circumstances of the death.