Montreal

    • Woman, 79, killed in Montreal-area seniors residence, police suspect 81-year-old man

    Terrebonne police logo

    A 79-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in a seniors' residence in Terrebonne, in the Lanaudière region north of Montreal.

    An 81-year-old man is considered a suspect in the case, but he is still unconscious in hospital.

    At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police force went to the Étincelle residence on Yves-Blais Street in Terrebonne after learning that two people had been found unconscious in one of the bedrooms.

    The 79-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the spot, while the 81-year-old man was given emergency medical care. He was then taken to the Pierre-Le Gardeur hospital, located near the residence.

    "The 81-year-old man is considered a suspect in this incident and is currently under police surveillance at the hospital. To date, the suspect is still unconscious and in a stable condition", said the police in a press release.

    The criminal investigation bureau of the Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police force is continuing its analysis to find the elements that will shed light on the cause and circumstances of the death.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 2, 2023. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker

    On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.

    Minimum wage rises in six provinces, but is it enough?

    Amid a cost-of-living crisis driving up food bank visits and economic anxiety, the minimum wage increased in six provinces today – but both advocates and critics fear it may not be enough to tackle the overarching problem.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News