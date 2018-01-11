Woman, 77, hit by dump truck while crossing downtown street
A woman in her 70s is in serious but stable condition after being hit by a truck downtown on Jan. 11, 2018.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 10:29PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 12, 2018 7:52AM EST
A woman in her 70s is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being struck by a truck downtown on Thursday afternoon.
The woman was crossing Viger at the corner of Sanguinet when the truck made a right turn and collided with her just before 5:00 p.m.
The woman was rushed to the hospital and the driver was treated for nervous shock at the scene.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal weather forecast doesn't bode well for street clearing operations
- Municipal party formerly named Equipe Coderre rebrands (again)
- Ville-Marie closure this weekend for Turcot work
- Jurors in Lac-Megantic railway trial begin Day 2 of deliberations
- Two men arrested as police seize large quantity of drugs