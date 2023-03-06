Woman, 74, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
Montreal police say a 74-year-old woman is expected to survive after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough Monday afternoon.
Around 4:20 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. Officers responded to the intersection of de la Salle Avenue and Hochelaga Street where they found the victim with injuries to her upper and lower body.
She was conscious en route to hospital and police said they do not fear for her life.
According to preliminary information, the driver of a cube van was travelling north on de la Salle when he struck the woman at the intersection.
The driver, a 32-year-old man, was questioned by investigators at the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
