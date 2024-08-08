Woman, 73, dies after being found unconscious in pool on Montreal's South Shore

A 73-year-old woman has died after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool on Montreal's South Shore.

Longueuil police said the woman was found at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in a pool on Corbon Street in Boucherville.

Officers performed CPR on her before paramedics took over and sent her to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that she died Wednesday evening.

"So far, the investigation does not point to a criminal event. The results of the autopsy will determine the cause of death," police said in a social media post.

With files from The Canadian Press