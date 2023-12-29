MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman, 71, seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Saint-Michel

    file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

    A 71-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood on Friday, police say.

    Montreal police say they received a 911 call just before 8:30 p.m. about a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle near the intersection of Francois-Perrault Street and Shaughnessy Boulevard.

    When officers arrived on scene, they found the injured woman. Paramedics were also called and sent her to hospital.

    Police did not have any further information about the woman's condition Friday evening.

    The driver of the vehicle, a 71-year-old man, did not suffer any serious injuries, according to police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

    The investigation is ongoing.

