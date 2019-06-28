Featured Video
Woman, 71, in critical condition after being struck by train in TMR
A woman was struck at this level crossing (photo: CTV Montreal / Caroline Van Vlaardingen)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 9:38AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 28, 2019 10:50AM EDT
A 71-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a train Thursday in Town of Mount Royal.
The woman was hit while trying to cross at a designated crossing at Lazard Ave. and Dunkirk Rd., but police say she did not see the train coming and wasn’t able to make it across the tracks in time.
The woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries to her head and lower body.