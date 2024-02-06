MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman, 49, struck by car in Rosemont

    A Montreal police cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) A Montreal police cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    A 49-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in the Rosemont neighbourhood on Tuesday.

    The collision took place near the intersection of St-Michel boulevard and Bellechasse street at 9 a.m., according to Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier. 

    The driver was on St-Michel as the pedestrian was crossing the street at Bellechasse when she was struck.

    The woman was taken to hospital, but her injuries are not life-threatening, said police. Gauthier said she is being treated for a broken arm.

    No charges are being laid against the driver, said Gauthier.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News