Woman, 45, hospitalized after possible hit and run in Montreal North

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after she was struck in a possible hit and run on Pie-IX Boulevard in Montreal North early Tuesday evening, Montreal police say.

Police received a 911 call around 5:50 p.m. and were called to the intersection of Pie-IX and Henri-Bourassa boulevards.

Paramedics also responded and sent the victim, a 45-year-old woman, to hospital with an upper-body injury. Police said she was conscious when she was transported to hospital but did not have an update on her condition.

Police say the driver involved in the collision left the scene before officers arrived. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Julien Levesque, a spokesperson for the Montreal police service, said the driver involved in the collision left the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing as officers gather more information from witnesses.