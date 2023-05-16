Woman, 39, dies after being shot while driving in Montreal parking lot: police

A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, police said.

Police said they received a 911 call at 4:30 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Jean-Talon and de la Savane streets. The shooting happened outside the Deauville salon.

When officers arrived, they found the woman in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her killing was the 8th homicide in Montreal this year.

A police spokesperson said the suspect fired a gun in the woman's direction and then fled on foot. The victim's car, which was in motion at the time of the shooting, collided with a building.

No arrests were made as of Tuesday evening as major crime investigators spoke with with witnesses and reviewed surveillance camera footage from the scene.