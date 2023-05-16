Woman, 39, dies after being shot while driving in Montreal parking lot: police
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, police said.
Police said they received a 911 call at 4:30 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Jean-Talon and de la Savane streets. The shooting happened outside the Deauville salon.
When officers arrived, they found the woman in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her killing was the 8th homicide in Montreal this year.
A police spokesperson said the suspect fired a gun in the woman's direction and then fled on foot. The victim's car, which was in motion at the time of the shooting, collided with a building.
No arrests were made as of Tuesday evening as major crime investigators spoke with with witnesses and reviewed surveillance camera footage from the scene.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Newly-released footage shows guards' excessive force against Indigenous prisoner
Surveillance footage provided to CTV News shows a group of correctional officers kicking and piling on top of an Indigenous person in prison. A spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada told CTV News it concluded that the use of force was 'disproportionate.'
Canadian trucking groups sound alarm over 'tax scam,' call on CRA to step in
Several groups representing Canadian truckers are calling on the CRA to help end what they call a 'tax scam' impacting their industry, saying that it has reached the 'crisis level.
An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
A young girl who was abducted by her mother in Illinois has finally been found safe six years after she vanished, when a North Carolina store owner recognized her from a Netflix show.
Missing boy in Thunder Bay found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
An Amber Alert issued by police from Thunder Bay, Ont., for an eight-year-old boy Tuesday morning has been cancelled after the child was found safe.
Groceries, gas, mortgages: These are the items that saw the biggest price increases in April
If inflation is cooling, why are some items still so expensive? Here's a look at what products saw the biggest price increases in April.
Spurs win NBA Draft Lottery for first pick on Wembanyama, Raptors place 13th
Victor Wembanyama is now set to begin his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, after they won the NBA draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday night.
Health Canada issue public advisory for abortion, morning after pills sold on 'Dr. Pooja' websites
Health Canada put out an advisory on Tuesday warning against purchasing unauthorized prescription drugs from the website 'Dr. Pooja,' which sells pills labelled to contain mifepristone and misoprostol, commonly used as the 'morning after' pill.
EXCLUSIVE | NATO chief not denying Trudeau said Canada won’t ever meet defence spending target
NATO’s Secretary General is not denying that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau privately told the alliance Canada will never meet a defence spending target of two per cent of GDP.
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Toronto
-
This is how RCMP duped drug traffickers with a fake Toronto-area warehouse
The RCMP set up an elaborate sting involving a fake warehouse in Mississauga to dupe a handful of now-convicted drug traffickers — right under the noses of several tenants in the building.
-
This Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more on rent every month. This is why it's allowed
An Ontario tenant will soon have to pay $350 more in rental fees every month – a 17.5 per cent hike her landlord is set to enforce in less than two weeks.
-
Toronto teen claims he was a victim and not a perpetrator in January gun call
An 18-year-old taken into custody in January after a Toronto school went into lockdown amid screams someone had seen a gun has told CTV News Toronto he was a "victim" and "not the perpetrator."
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is 60% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County is 60 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Cold front brings showers to the Maritimes; risk of frost follows
Showers continue to develop for the Maritimes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region out of Quebec.
London
-
Police standoff closes stretch of Wellington Road
A heavy police presence has closed Wellington Road between Bradley Avenue and Dearness Drive early Tuesday evening. According to police, officers are trying to negotiate with a man believed to be armed.
-
One deceased after fatal collision on Highway 401, westbound lanes reopened
All westbound lanes on Highway 401 in Thames Centre have been reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon. According to police, one person has died and two others have been sent to hospital following the two-vehicle collision.
-
Shooting in St. Thomas leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
Police are investigating after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound following a disturbance at a St. Thomas, Ont. residence on Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at making it harder for repeat violent offenders to be granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
-
Missing boy in Thunder Bay found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
An Amber Alert issued by police from Thunder Bay, Ont., for an eight-year-old boy Tuesday morning has been cancelled after the child was found safe.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
Calgary
-
WestJet customers holding their breath as strike notice jeopardizes travel plans
The travel plans of WestJet customers are up in the air after its pilots' union issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday night.
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Calgary woman forced to pay stranger's fine now getting refund
A Calgary woman who was forced to pay a stranger’s ticket so she could renew her vehicle registration says the province is now working on refunding her.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Driver killed in crash near Rockwood, Ont.
The driver of a car has died after being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 7 near Rockwood, Ont.
-
Ager Hasan gives emotional testimony as defence rests its case in second-degree murder trial
As Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of Ager Hasan, his usual subdued courtroom demeanour gave way to an intense and emotional testimony.
-
Concern for former Waterloo region resident missing in Toronto
Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a former Waterloo region resident who has been missing since Friday and who does not have the ability to care for himself.
Vancouver
-
'We are in the core fire season': Wildfire worries grow in B.C.
Extremely volatile and rapidly evolving. That’s how the wildfire situation is being described in the Peace River region, where there are expanded evacuation orders in some areas.
-
Critics call for urgent fixes to B.C. cancer care after announcement that patients will be sent to U.S.
A day after B.C.'s health minister announced that some patients with B prostate or breast cancer will head to the U.S. for treatment, the opposition and a patient are saying this is a Band-Aid solution for a more complex problem.
-
Injuries suffered by 13-year-old B.C. murder victim detailed by pathologist
A forensic pathologist testifying in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says the victim sustained “blunt force” scalp and head injuries before she died.
Edmonton
-
Child taken to hospital after falling out of vehicle in west Edmonton
A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she fell out of a vehicle on a west Edmonton road.
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Smoke reaches Edmonton, creates cooler conditions and less active wildfires
Wildfire smoke sank Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
'Cup or bust:' Oilers look to next season after earlier than expected playoff exit
After taking a step back in this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, Edmonton superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl say it's "Cup or bust" for the Oilers going forward.
Windsor
-
'Every four to five days they’re spending $10,000’: Drug trafficker accused in Windsor murder testifies
Tameko Vilneus, one of three men charged with first degree murder in the April 2020 shooting death of Madisen Gingras, testified before a Windsor jury Tuesday.
-
Canada, U.S feds announce Binational EV Corridor
Canada’s transport minister joined his U.S. counterpart Tuesday to announce what’s being touted as “the first Binational Electric Vehicle (EV) Corridor.”
-
Some construction continues at Windsor EV battery plant site despite uncertainty
The bulk of construction at the Windsor electric-vehicle battery plant has been stalled, however, Stellantis confirms work on the cell production facility is ongoing.
Regina
-
'Deeply impacted us': REAL CEO says COVID-19 main reason for current deficit, financial challenges
The COVID-19 pandemic and an end to support funding in 2022 along with the lack of being able to host major events are contributing factors to the financial challenges Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is facing, the organization’s president and CEO said.
-
'We're just targeted': Advocates call for more regulations to stop youth vaping in Sask.
Vaping is a growing concern among Saskatchewan's youth. So on Tuesday, Youth4Change shared a clear message with the provincial government.
-
Sask. to push net-zero targets to 2050 in new provincial plan
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe released the province's plan for electrical power generation after 2035, pledging the province will be able to meet its goals and become net-zero by 2050.
Ottawa
-
CHEO president asked to consider Ottawa city manager position
CHEO president and CEO Alex Munter says he is considering leaving his job to become Ottawa's next city manager.
-
Here is what will happen Thursday for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller's funeral in Ottawa
The funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. A funeral procession will make its way from Rockland, Ont. to Ottawa Thursday morning before the private event.
-
WestJet passengers brace for potential strike ahead of long weekend
WestJet passengers say they're preparing alternate plans in case of a pilots' strike ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a big fire': Raging Sask. wildfire forces further evacuations
Evacuations have been ordered for another northern Saskatchewan community due to heavy wildfire smoke.
-
A Saskatoon NHL team playing in Regina? It almost happened.
It’s a story that has carved a place into hockey lore — the remarkable 1983 drive to bring an NHL team to Saskatoon.
-
Thunder Bay Amber Alert suspect may be heading to Prince Albert, Sask.
The subject of an Amber Alert is believed to be heading towards Prince Albert, Sask., according to police.