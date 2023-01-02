Woman, 30, seriously injured in attempted murder in TMR
A 30-year-old driver was seriously injured in an attempted murder late Sunday night in the Town of Mount Royal.
Montreal police (SPVM) initially reported that the woman had been hit by at least one gunshot to the upper body and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police say she is now out of danger.
Police responded after shots were heard near the intersection of Lucerne Road and Côte de Liesse Road, near the Metropolitan Highway, at around 10:30 p.m.
The shots were allegedly fired at a car from a suspect vehicle, which then fled the scene, according to initial information gathered by the SPVM.
One of the passengers in the targeted vehicle left the scene before police arrived, while another passenger was not injured.
An investigation has been launched with the assistance of the canine unit.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 2, 2023
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off
Canada Unity, one of the anti-government protest groups behind the protests that headlined much of last year, is calling off its plans to restage the event this February.
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner seriously injured in snow-plowing accident
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
Scientists discover key reason why long-COVID patients experience long-term smell loss
In a new study looking at why some COVID-19 patients suffer long-term loss of their sense of smell, researchers found no sign of lingering infection in patients despite ongoing inflammation.
'It never needed to be this way': Prince Harry wants his father, brother 'back' in new interview
Britain's Prince Harry said his troubled relationship with the Royal Family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back," in an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released on Monday.
U.S. may execute its first openly transgender woman
Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003.
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with early stage throat and breast cancer, she said Monday.
Family of Idaho slaying suspect expresses sympathy, support
The Pennsylvania family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the families of the victims but also vowed to support him and promote 'his presumption of innocence.'
Staying hydrated is linked to lower disease risk, lower risk of dying early, study finds
Drinking enough water is associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, a lower risk of dying early or lower risk of being biologically older than your chronological age, according to a National Institutes of Health study published Monday in the journal eBioMedicine.
Toronto
-
Toronto's SickKids says it is 'aware' of online statement offering free decryptor
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it is aware of an online statement from a ransomware group that offers a decryptor to restore systems impacted by a mid-December cybersecurity incident.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Hamilton, Niagara Region
A significant rainfall is expected in Hamilton and Niagara Region Monday night, triggering a warning from Environment Canada.
-
Four suspects sought after man seriously injured in North York robbery
Toronto police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a violent, armed robbery and stabbing in North York.
Atlantic
-
Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in New Brunswick
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
-
No charges being considered in Friday's homicide incident: Halifax police
No criminal charges are being considered at this time in relation to a homicide that occurred at a Halifax residence Friday evening, say police.
-
Female struck in the head during Dartmouth robbery Sunday night: Halifax police
An investigation is ongoing after a male struck another individual from behind then stole money and personal items from her in Dartmouth Sunday night.
London
-
Cyclist killed in early morning crash
The Elgin County OPP Traffic Reconstruction Team is on scene on Wellington Road after a fatal crash claimed the life of a cyclist on Monday morning.
-
Search for elderly Sarnia, Ont. man enters fifth day
The search for Anthony "Tony" Robertson from Sarnia has entered its fifth day, with Sarnia police ramping up search efforts and asking the public to search their property and check security cameras for any sign of the missing 75-year-old.
-
'Life threatening injuries': London Police investigating west end crash
A man is fighting for his life after a crash in the west end of London, Ont. Sunday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. food bank receives thousands of pounds of food, thanks to local firefighter
A food bank in northern Ontario received 10,000 pounds of food, thanks to the efforts of a local first responder. Jeremy Alldred-Hughes is a firefighter with the Town of Kirkland Lake. He says after seeing the increasing usage of food bank services, he wanted to do something to help.
-
Staying hydrated is linked to lower disease risk, lower risk of dying early, study finds
Drinking enough water is associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, a lower risk of dying early or lower risk of being biologically older than your chronological age, according to a National Institutes of Health study published Monday in the journal eBioMedicine.
-
Scientists discover key reason why long-COVID patients experience long-term smell loss
In a new study looking at why some COVID-19 patients suffer long-term loss of their sense of smell, researchers found no sign of lingering infection in patients despite ongoing inflammation.
Calgary
-
2 Alberta towns merge to create Diamond Valley
There's a new municipality in southern Alberta after a midnight merger transformed Turner Valley and Black Diamond into Diamond Valley.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Ranchlands shooting
Homicide detectives are investigating after an early-morning shooting in Ranchlands left one dead and a second person seriously injured.
-
Hitmen kick off 2023 with loss to Red Deer
The Calgary Hitmen said hello to 2023 with a Sunday afternoon loss, dropping a 5-3 decision to the Red Deer Rebels.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate early-morning break-in in Erin
Police in Wellington County are looking for the public’s help in tracking down whoever was responsible for an early-morning break-in last month in the town of Erin.
-
‘Let’s make this New Years, a New Years without a single fatality’: OPP continue ride checks to crack down on impaired driving
With 2022 coming to a close, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted a video Saturday to reflect on the past year.
-
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner seriously injured in snow-plowing accident
'The Avengers' star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.
Vancouver
-
Will January bring more wild, winter weather to Metro Vancouver?
The start of the New Year will bring some relief from the extreme weather seen in Metro Vancouver at the end of 2022, according to a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
'Big year' for pharmacists with new prescriptive powers, drug shortages: association
In a year when pharmacists have stickhandled children's drug shortages and an extra-busy flu shot season, you'd think they might balk at the news in Ontario and B.C. that their prescriptive powers are being expanded.
-
Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.
Edmonton
-
Honeymoon heartbreak: Edmonton couple reunited with dog after serious accident
An Edmonton couple has reunited with their beloved four-legged friend that was struck by a vehicle on Whitemud Drive last week.
-
Commonwealth Stadium's 2022 had Big Air and big names
From the Edmonton Elks' struggle to clinch a home win to hosting some of the world's best snowboarders on an inner-city mountain top, it was a year of highs and lows for Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium.
-
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Windsor
-
Heavy rainfall warning in effect, fog advisory lifted
A rainfall warning has been issued for the Windsor, Ont. region for late Monday and into Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, with local rainfall amounts of between 20 to 45 mm expected.
-
Windsor police looking to identify suspect after man shot twice near downtown
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a 36-year-old man was shot twice in the leg near the downtown area in the afternoon of New Year's Eve.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
Windsor Regional Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a girl.
Regina
-
Stranded Sunwing passengers returning to Sask. on special flights
After being stranded due to cancelled return trips, more Saskatchewan residents are returning to the province on special flights arranged by Sunwing.
-
'Take precautions': Swift Current RCMP warns public of fentanyl risks after 2 fatal overdoses in 3 days
Following two overdoses in three days, RCMP are warning the public about illicit drugs containing fentanyl in the Swift Current area.
-
Minor injuries reported after semi accident north of Regina
Firefighters were on the scene of an accident north of Regina that saw a semi slide off Highway 11.
Ottawa
-
Taxi industry's $215 million lawsuit against city of Ottawa heads to court this week
A judge will begin hearing arguments in the taxi industry's $215 million class-action lawsuit against the city of Ottawa on Tuesday.
-
No injuries reported in overnight fire at Mooney’s Bay strip mall
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported overnight after a fire at a strip mall in the Mooney’s Bay area.
-
The first babies of 2023 in Ottawa and the Outaouais
Ottawa's first baby of 2023 was born at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus at 12:06 a.m., while the first baby of the year in the Outaouais was born at 1:23 a.m. Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
'I have no words': Destination wedding derailed by Sunwing cancellations
With bad weather and flight cancellations wreaking havoc across the country, one couple is left scrambling to make alternate plans for their upcoming destination wedding.
-
Saskatoon snow clearing: Five neighbourhoods graded so far
Workers have completed grading the streets in nearly five neighbourhoods as of Sunday morning, according to the City of Saskatoon.
-
It's a boy: Saskatoon welcomes first baby of the year
The first baby born in Saskatoon in 2023 is a boy.