MONTREAL -- A 30-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a delivery truck in a Parc-Extension alleyway.

The woman was walking in an alley near Jean-Talon St. and Wiseman St. just before 11 a.m. at the time, Montreal police said.

"A delivery truck was backing up in a back alleyway when he collided with a pedestrian," a police spokesperson said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic. The police collision squad will be investigating the cause of the accident, police said.

The driver is a man around age 50, and he has been treated for nervous shock, police said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.