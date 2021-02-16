Advertisement
Woman, 30, dead after being hit by truck backing up in Parc-Ex alleyway
Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021 1:19PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 16, 2021 1:20PM EST
MONTREAL -- A 30-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a delivery truck in a Parc-Extension alleyway.
The woman was walking in an alley near Jean-Talon St. and Wiseman St. just before 11 a.m. at the time, Montreal police said.
"A delivery truck was backing up in a back alleyway when he collided with a pedestrian," a police spokesperson said.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic. The police collision squad will be investigating the cause of the accident, police said.
The driver is a man around age 50, and he has been treated for nervous shock, police said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.