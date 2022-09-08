Woman, 29, in critical condition after stabbing in LaSalle, police say

Montreal police say a 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed by a suspect Thursday morning in the city's LaSalle borough.

Police received a 911 call at 8:45 a.m. and responded to the intersection of des Oblats and Wanklyn streets where they found the woman with a stab wound to her upper body. Police say the incident happened in an outdoor parking lot outside an apartment building.

She was rushed to hospital and was unconscious upon arrival, according to Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Montreal police.

The suspect, who fled the scene before officers arrived, is still being sought by police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they did not have an update on the woman's condition Thursday afternoon.