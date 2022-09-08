Woman, 29, in critical condition after stabbing in LaSalle, police say
Montreal police say a 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed by a suspect Thursday morning in the city's LaSalle borough.
Police received a 911 call at 8:45 a.m. and responded to the intersection of des Oblats and Wanklyn streets where they found the woman with a stab wound to her upper body. Police say the incident happened in an outdoor parking lot outside an apartment building.
She was rushed to hospital and was unconscious upon arrival, according to Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Montreal police.
The suspect, who fled the scene before officers arrived, is still being sought by police.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they did not have an update on the woman's condition Thursday afternoon.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
LIVE | Watch live: Latest news on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Charles says the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, "is a moment of the greatest sadness" for him and his family.
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
BREAKING | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a 'constant presence' in the lives of Canadians. The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols in Canada.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
'No malicious intent': NBCC Saint John says technical error caused alert that prompted lockdown
An alert that prompted the lockdown of New Brunswick Community College’s Saint John campus was a false alarm, the college said Thursday.
-
N.S. early childhood educators stage walkout over delayed pay raises
More than 100 early childhood educators in Nova Scotia staged a walkout over delayed pay raises Thursday morning.
London
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Huron County senior has lifelong dream fulfilled at Grand Bend track
It’s not your typical practice session at the Grand Bend Speedway.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Ont. seniors charged in $5M pot bust
Two Caledon men in their late 60s are facing charges after the OPP say they dismantled an illegal cannabis butane oil production.
-
Sault victim was shot multiple times in early morning attack on Albert Street
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the victim of a shooting Sept. 5 was attacked early in the morning.
Calgary
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Kitchener
-
Local monarchists remember Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death reverberates around the world, Waterloo region monarchists are remembering their encounters with the Queen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Police recover $50,000 worth of stolen 1/4 lb beef patties
A stolen tractor-trailer and the $50,000 worth of 1/4lb beef patties that were inside have been accounted for, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
'Her presence touched entire generations': B.C. reaction to Queen Elizabeth II's death
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, died at age 96 and B.C. officials say her presence had a significant impact on Canadians.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Windsor man sentenced to 90 days in jail for animal abuse
Tyler Vassell, 31, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail to be served every weekend.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Watch live: Latest news on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Charles says the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, "is a moment of the greatest sadness" for him and his family.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders expected to speak
The leaders of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured are expected to speak Thursday morning.
-
Sask. leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.
Ottawa
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Here are the all the times Queen Elizabeth II has visited Ottawa
Twelve of Queen Elizabeth II's 22 visits to Canada since her accession to the throne have included stops in Ottawa.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders expected to speak
The leaders of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured are expected to speak Thursday morning.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.