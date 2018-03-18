Woman, 21, dies in car rollover on Highway 640
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 2:12PM EDT
A young motorist succumbed to her injuries in-hospital after her vehicle rolled over on Highway 640 in Bois-des-Filion.
For an unknown reason, the 21-year-old motorist lost control of her car around 4:15 a.m.
The Surete du Quebec have yet to establish the exact cause of the accident, but believe the driver was either distracted or experiencing discomfort at the moment of impact.
