MONTREAL -- More witnesses will be heard on Tuesday in Montreal as part of the trial on secularism of the state: this time, they will be called to the bar by groups who want the law to remain intact in the Quebec legal landscape.

The legislative piece – adopted in June 2019 by the National Assembly – forbids the wearing of religious symbol for certain employees of the state while they are they are fulfilling their functions, including police officers, Crown prosecutors and prison wardens, as well as public school teachers both in primary and secondary schools.

It did not meet with unanimous approval.

Those who contest it judge it to be discriminatory towards religious minorities, including Muslim women, who they say would be targeted by the law.

Last week, challengers called Muslim and Sikh schoolteachers who wear religious symbols as witnesses, who explained to the judge the impact that the law had has had on them and on their employment opportunities.

Since Monday, it has been the law’s protectors’ turn to call on witnesses and experts.

This step is ongoing Tuesday at Montreal’s Palais de Justice.

Judge Marc-André Blanchard, of the Superior Court, will have to determine whether the law will survive this challenge whole or if some of its articles will be invalidated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2020.